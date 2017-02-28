Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery News – March 2017

Community Clean-Up Day in the Cemetery is March 11, 2017—Please save-the-date and plan on joining the Friends of Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery, volunteers from the Jacksonville Boosters Club, along with other community organizations and residents, for a Spring Clean-Up of the cemetery grounds. The fun takes place on Saturday, March 11 from 9:00am until 12 noon. We gather at the Sexton’s Tool House at the top of the Cemetery Road, and parking is available within the cemetery grounds. Now is the time of year for us to put on our gloves and clean up some of the winter debris, rake leaves, pick up downed branches and limbs and do a general clean-up of the grounds. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, eye and ear protection, leaf rakes, brooms, (to brush off the headstones) pruners and gas-operated blowers. If you don’t have them, we have a good supply of rakes and pruners to loan out. As always, you’ll be treated to all the freshly-brewed coffee you can drink and other morning refreshments. You’ll also receive our sincere gratitude for your help in caring for this Jacksonville treasure. This is a truly great way to get outside, welcome in Springtime, meet your neighbors, make new friends and give back to the community. Be sure to visit our website at www.friendsjvillecemetery.org for a complete listing of this year’s scheduled events and activities.

Featured image above is of March 2016 Clean-up Day with Susan Casaleggio and Beverly Helvie.

Photo by Mary Siedlecki.