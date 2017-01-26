Forty Five Coffee, a new craft coffee shop located at 310 E. California Street, will open in February in the spot where Stim Coffee had been located for several years. The new owners of the coffee shop, Phillip Barbaccia and Annette McGregor are already familiar faces in town…the new shop is a joint venture. Comparable to many of the specialty coffee shops in the Portland and Seattle metro areas, the primary focus of Forty Five Coffee is on the quality of the drinks served, using the most current equipment in the coffee industry, and on the atmosphere of the shop. “We’ll proudly serve Heart Coffee of Portland, Oregon, ranked as one of the top specialty coffee roasters in the United States…it’s our hope that our customers will grow to love and appreciate the time and effort we put into every cup,” Phillip says. To keep-up with the progress of the shop, please visit www.fortyfivecoffee.com, follow them on social media and sign-up for their newsletter.