During the City Council meeting on 1/16, staff announced that former Mayor Clara Wendt passed away at home at the age of 90 on January 3, 2018.

In tribute to her years of service, City Administrator Jeff Alvis placed her mayoral photo in her normal seat in Old City Hall.

Mrs. Wendt served on numerous committees and commissions during her very active political career, including being Mayor from 1975-1978.

Most locals will remember her best for advising the City Council during Public Comment with oversight, history and context on all matters related to the city.

At this time, there is no information regarding service arrangements.