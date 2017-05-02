Those interested in learning to play the card game, “Deal with It!” are invited to attend classes at the Naversen Room at the Jacksonville Library in May. “Deal with It!” is a trick-taking card game with a trump suit,” says Dee Evers of Jacksonville who is helping organize the effort. Also called, “CLAG,” the game purportedly originated in the Royal British Air Force, an acronym for Clouds Low, Aircraft Grounded. Evers notes, “The game is similar to other card games, one called “Oh Hell! and can be played with 3-8 players, is a lot of fun, and is a combination of strategy and luck.” The two sessions will be spent learning the easy rules and playing with your classmates. You will then be able to take a rule sheet and a score sheet home, teach your own family and friends, and enjoy many hours of fun. Classes to learn CLAG will take place at the Naversen room at the Jacksonville Library on Monday, May 15, 2:00-4:00pm and on Friday, May 26 from 9:00-11:00am. Card players may attend one or both classes with instructors, Jerrine & David Rowley, who’ve been playing for many years. To attend, please RSVP to Jerrine Rowley, jerrinerowley@charter.net, 541-702-2223 or to Dee Evers, eversrite@gmail.com, 541-899-1026.