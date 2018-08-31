City Council, August 7, 2018—During Public Comment, Tony Hess suggested that the city double-check its fire safety/emergency operation plan due to increasingly dangerous fire seasons. Hess noted that environmental factors have changed and that the city’s plan needs to change with the times. He suggested that the CERT team be increased in size to include volunteers trained in basic firefighting skills and able to utilize the quick strike pump fire truck to assist area fire departments in extinguishing spot fires that may happen.

City Administrator Jeff Alvis briefed the council on the Police Surcharge relief program. He noted that 45 residents had applied recently and that of the 96 total who’ve applied, 88 are paying no surcharge. He reiterated that the identification of those applying for the discount program is kept strictly confidential and that names cannot be obtained via public records requests.

A land use appeal hearing was scheduled for the property abutting the fire station for August 30 at 4:00pm at Old City Hall.

A round-table discussion was held on the future of the existing fire station. For decades, the city has debated if a new fire hall should be built or if seismic and structural alterations can be made to the existing 1950’s-era building. The intent of the discussion was to bring forward ideas for an upcoming public meeting on the matter. Administrator Alvis informed the council that the timing of the discussion was appropriate because large-scale grants may be available in the future, saving the city a considerable sum should a new station be built.