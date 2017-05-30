The Storytelling Guild Presents Their 51st Annual Children’s Festival at The Britt Grounds in Jacksonville from July 8-10, 2017. Sponsored by the Storytelling Guild of Jackson County, this innovative 3-day event will bring out the creativity of both the young and young at heart as it has for generations.

This “just for kids” event has served as an affordable summertime experience in the Rogue Valley for generations. Admission to the Children’s Festival is a very low $3.00 per person. Children can enjoy hours of entertainment with many imagination-themed activities. There are over 35 hands-on art, craft, science projects, and of course, the daily feeding of the litter-eating dragons, Rosabelle and Pebbles! Older children will enjoy candlemaking, pottery and woodworking, while younger children will have a chance to make their own puppet, sand and easel art, and have their faces painted. The whole family can also look forward to child-focused stage performances and yummy food from our Dragon Deli.