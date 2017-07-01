News From Britt Hill – July 2017

If you haven’t heard yet, thanks to Southern Oregon Subaru, we are expanding our free children’s concert series and introducing our new mascot, Scout. Scout says ALL KIDS of ALL AGES are invited and no tickets are needed! All performances start at 10:00am in the Britt Performance Garden—just show up early to get good seats!

BrittKids Koncerts create a fun and casual setting to help local families introduce their children to orchestral instruments and the many styles of music they can play. Developed and created by Jenifer of JenUwin Playtime and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, these free concerts help the next generation of musicians and audience members learn about different musical traditions in a way that is both engaging and enlightening. All concert programs focus on interactivity with the audience, giving young audience members the chance to participate in live music. Early exposure to live music will increase the interest of children and families in musical activities, such as concert attendance, learning an instrument, and playing in a school ensemble.

2017 Schedule:

July 18—The Magic Cape (JenUwin Playtime and friends)

July 25—Leandro the Lion (Gabriel Globus-Hoenich with Britt Orchestra musicians)

July 30—Leandro and the Rising Tide (Gabriel Globus-Hoenich with Britt Orchestra musicians)

July 31—The Land of Colors (JenUwin Playtime with Britt Orchestra musicians)

August 2—Leandro the Lion (Gabriel Globus-Hoenich with Britt Orchestra musicians)

August 7—The Land of Colors (JenUwin Playtime with Britt Orchestra musicians)

August 9—Leandro and the Rising Tide (Gabriel Globus-Hoenich with Britt Orchestra musicians)

August 16—The Magic Cape (JenUwin Playtime with and friends)

Featured image is by Jeremy Holmes.