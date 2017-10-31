Every year, dozens of caring businesses in Jackson County participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive program to brighten the lives of families here in the Rogue Valley. This year, more Rogue Valley businesses will participate in the program, collecting toys for 3000 Jackson County kids age 12 and under!

Thanks to your generosity, children in our community who might go without holiday gifts will receive them! In 2016, Brodie Dental supported this worthy cause, helping more than 60 local kids in the Jacksonville area, up from 40 in 2015! With your help this year, the clinic hopes to help more than 75 local kids.

The program is simple: just stop-by Brodie Dental from 8:00am-5:00pm, Monday through Thursday and pick-up an Angel Tree Gift Tag from the holiday tree in the lobby. Then, just return an unwrapped gift matching the information provided on the tag to the clinic or to the Salvation Army, where it will be given to a deserving child in our community. Angel Tree Gifts may be dropped-off at Brodie Dental or the Salvation Army through December 15.

Dr. Scott Brodie and his wife, Kyleen, say “We have always believed in doing community service through our rotary club and various other volunteer organizations. Now, more than ever, we feel the tug at our hearts to remain active members in the community we so dearly love and support the Angel Tree program whole-heartedly. If we are not willing to work for improvements, how can we expect others to do the same?”

Brodie Dental (541-899-8833) is conveniently located at 305 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville and the Salvation Army (541- 773-6965) is located at 304 Beatty Street, Medford.

Featured image is Kyleen, Miles and Dr. Scott Brodie.