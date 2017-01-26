News From Britt Hill – February 2017

As we enter the New Year, Britt would like to welcome Jacksonville’s newest City Council member, Steve Casaleggio. Based on our experience, the Council exhibits a strong commitment to working with citizens toward the shared vision of providing the best possible community for residents and visitors alike. They understand the scope of their responsibilities and are prepared to serve as our representatives. We are always impressed by their ability to make difficult decisions while balancing many different perspectives on an issue. The City of Jacksonville is fortunate to have such talented and smart people willing to work as volunteers on behalf of our town. We thank them for their visionary leadership.

Teddy is back! And he wants you to join us on February 11th for an intimate Valentine dinner and concert with vocalist Morgan James. Morgan sang with the Britt Orchestra in 2015, and returns for this special event to cast an unbreakable spell with her powerhouse voice, theatrical swing, and soulful poise. Teddy will also unveil the 2017 Britt Orchestra season’s program and guest artists. Proceeds benefit the 2017 Britt Orchestra Season. It is sure to be another unforgettable evening with our very own Maestro, Teddy Abrams. For more information please call 541-690-3853 or email: kristen.barleen@brittfest.org.

Britt Education & Engagement continues to offer an expanded residency program, with a focus on bringing local and regional musicians into our schools during the school year. These in-school music visits serve kindergarten through graduate level students in Jackson and Josephine counties during each school term. Residencies range from a single school visit to 5 days of presentations, master classes, individual lessons and affordably-priced performances in our community. All school visits are provided at no cost to the schools. We kicked-off the 2017 Residency program with The Meriwethers in January and the Oregon Wind Quintet, composed of five acclaimed faculty members from the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance, who will be in-residence this February. The group explores traditional and new repertoire for wind quintet. The ensemble will visit and perform at area schools February 21-23 with a public performance on the evening of February 22 at Rogue Performance Hall at RCC Music Building C. If you’d like more information on this performance or would like musicians to visit your school, contact our Director of Education & Engagement at kay.hilton@brittfest.org.

As we enter 2017, on behalf of the Britt staff and Board of Directors, I would like to thank the wonderful community of Jacksonville for all of your support over the past 54 years. Stayed-tuned for your Britt Orchestra Season Announcement on February 11th!