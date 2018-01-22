Britt Education department announces it is now accepting BrittKids Koncert submissions for 2018

MEDFORD, OR, Jan. 22, 2018 — Britt Music & Arts Festival’s Education & Engagement department has announced it is now accepting concert program submissions for its BrittKids Koncert series. Now in its 3rd year, this free family-friendly series has expanded to present additional performances, with 10 concerts for the forthcoming season. In 2017, the popular series attracted more than 300 audience members to every performance. Also new this year, the early morning concerts will begin at 10:15am during the months of July and August at the Britt Performance Garden in Jacksonville, Oregon. Concert dates will be announced on June 1, 2018.

In previous years, Britt Education has commissioned original concert programs featuring both local and Britt Orchestra musicians. In an effort to expand its musical offerings, Britt Education has made it easier for musicians outside the Britt Orchestra to become BrittKids Koncert creators. Participants submitting a concert program must be 18 years or older. The concert presentation must include music, and can include music of any genre. Presentations should be appropriate for ages 0 to 10, and must be between 45 and 50 minutes in length.

Britt’s Music Director, Teddy Abrams, has been a dedicated BrittKids Koncert supporter and performer for years. These family-friendly concerts are programmed to appeal to young people, adults and parents. BrittKids Koncerts are not only an opportunity for Britt to give back to the community, but also to reach the next generation of audiences, build a familiarity, sensitivity and love for music, and reach parents for a chance to show them how interesting and innovative the music being presented can be. With this in mind, performing artists submitting concerts are encouraged to include the following elements: music education, non-English language and cultural education, audience interaction/involvement, accessibility/diversity education, arts, sciences, and history.

Online Entry Form Submissions must be received by April 1, 2018. Ensembles chosen to participate will be notified by May 15, 2018. Performance dates will be confirmed no later than May 30, 2018. Artists selected to participate in the BrittKids Koncerts will be compensated. For submission guidelines visit brittfest.org/brittkidskoncerts.

To sing, dance, and clap along to musical styles from around the world at Britt in a fun and casual setting, please visit brittfest.org/brittkidskoncerts. The free BrittKids Klub featuring Britt Education’s mascot, Scout, provides early invitations to attend BrittKids sponsored events, special emails from Scout, and the chance to earn fun prizes. BrittKids events help to instill a lifelong appreciation of music for the whole family. Visit Scout at brittfest.org/brittkidsklub to sign up and begin receiving exclusive BrittKids Klub offerings.

Photo: A BrittKids Koncert in 2017. Photo credit: Claire Thorington

Britt Education & Engagement Mission: Connecting our community to diverse music education and listening experiences, our programs provide the gateway to a lifetime of artistic self-expression for musicians, students, and inquisitive audience members. Visit Britt Education at brittfest.org/education.