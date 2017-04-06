JACKSONVILLE, OR — Britt Music & Arts Festival announces its full 2017 season lineup, coming to the outdoor amphitheater on the Britt hill in scenic Jacksonville this summer. The 2017 season includes legendary rock band Goo Goo Dolls; former American Idol finalist Daughtry; grinding blues-rock guitarist George Thorogood and The Destroyers; the reggae steeped Good Vibes Summer Tour with Rebelution and Nahko & Medicine for the People; rising country music star Dustin Lynch; blue collar comedian Ron White; longtime pop favorite Huey Lewis and the News; Prince’s former band The Revolution; pop reggae sensation UB40; the amazingly fast fingers of guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela; and much more.

Britt Music & Arts Festival is a member-supported non-profit organization and the Pacific Northwest’s longest running outdoor music and performing arts festival. Set among majestic ponderosa pines and native madrones, the vast hillside estate of gold rush era pioneer Peter Britt forms a natural amphitheater of unparalleled beauty, where internationally renowned artists perform every summer. For more than 50 years, Britt’s world-class performances, spectacular views, and casual, relaxing atmosphere have attracted thousands of music lovers from all over the West.

Britt President & CEO Donna Briggs says, “Each year, when we announce the Britt Line-up, patrons hope to see their favorite performers on the list. We think everyone will be pleased with the 2017 Season. Once again, we look forward to bringing great artists to our valley and sharing our Hill with locals and visitors alike.”

The full lineup is:

June 17: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

June 18: Dustin Lynch

June 20: Jurassic 5

June 28: Good Vibes Summer Tour: Rebelution / Nahko & Medicine for the People / Collie Buddz / Hirie

June 29: Best of Britt benefit with Pink Martini featuring Storm Large & China Forbes

June 29: Pink Martini featuring Storm Large & China Forbes (concert only)

June 30: BRIT FLOYD – Immersion World Tour 2017

July 14: UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey

July 15: The Temptations & The Four Tops

July 17: The Revolution

July 20: The Avett Brothers

July 21: Matt Nathanson

July 22: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

July 23: Diana Krall

July 28: Britt Orchestra | Season Opening Night – West Coast Composers Celebration with Joshua Roman, cello

July 29: Britt Orchestra | Voyage of Discovery with Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

August 4: Britt Orchestra | Symphonic Exploration with Jeffrey Kahane, piano

August 5: Britt Orchestra | Eastern Inspiration with Tamara Mumford, mezzo soprano & Richard Cox, tenor

August 6: Britt Orchestra | Pops Night – Magic of the Movies (Pops Goes John Williams)

August 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela (not a Britt Orchestra Event)

August 12: Britt Orchestra | Expeditions of Reflection with Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

August 13: Britt Orchestra | Season Closing Night – Britt Orchestra Spectacular

August 15: Blind Pilot / Gregory Alan Isakov

August 17: Rick Springfield

August 19: The Decemberists

August 22: Huey Lewis and the News

August 24: Lake Street Dive

August 27: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

August 30: Collective Soul

September 2: Daughtry

September 6: Michael Franti & Spearhead

September 7: Ron White

September 8: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins / Numa Edema

September 12: John Butler Trio / Nattali Rize

September 14: Pepper / Tribal Seeds / TBD

September 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit / Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

September 16: Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour with Phillip Phillips

September 20: GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS Rock Party Tour 2017

Britt’s summer season also includes the annual Best of Britt benefit on Thursday, June 29. The evening includes food from local restaurants and tastings from local wineries, and beer from Western Beverage. The evening includes a silent auction, and is topped off by a headline performance by Pink Martini featuring both lead singers Storm Large and China Forbes.

Tickets for Britt’s 2017 season go on sale beginning April 7 to Britt members and on May 12 to the general public. For full information about Britt’s 2017 season and membership, visit www.brittfest.org or call 541-773-6077 or 1-800-882-7488. Britt’s box office is now open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday at 216 West Main St. in Medford.

Inspired by its intimate and scenic hillside venue, Britt Music & Arts Festival provides diverse live performances, an incomparable classical festival and dynamic education programs that create a sense of discovery and community. Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week Britt Orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs. For more information, visit brittfest.org.