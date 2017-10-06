On Saturday, November 4, 2017, the Belles & Beaus Old West/Victorian Society will hold their Third Annual Ball in the US Hotel Ballroom in downtown Jacksonville. This year, the theme is “Dance Through the Decades.” Although attendees are requested to wear period dress from the 1850’s, formal or semi-formal attire is perfectly acceptable!

An hors d’oeuvres table and no-host bar will greet guests beginning at 5:30pm with a buffet dinner at 6:30pm prepared by the Jacksonville Inn. Live music for after-dinner dancing will be performed by Bob Haworth, formerly of the Kingston Trio, together with John Hollis and Dick Thierolf. Dancing will commence with the Grande March, followed by a collection of waltzes, polkas, and period dances, including the popular Virginia Reel, plus more contemporary dances.

Tickets are $55, a portion of which will be donated to support the Randall Theatre of Jacksonville, whose members will be in attendance to provide added entertainment. Advanced reservations may be made by calling 541-488-3905.

Featured image is of Belles: Sharon, Roselie and Anne