Step behind the counter of the oldest bank in the Pacific Northwest this summer when Historic Jacksonville opens the 1863 Beekman Bank for public tours from 11:00am to 4:00pm, Thursday through Monday, through Labor Day. Over $40 million in gold crossed the bank’s counters during Jacksonville’s heyday in the second half of the 19th Century—worth close to $1 billion today! The Bank has been preserved as a museum since Cornelius Beekman locked the doors in 1915. Suggested donation: $2. For additional information, contact 541-245-3650 or info@historicjacksonville.org.
Events Calendar
- July 9, 2017
- July 10, 2017
