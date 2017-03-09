With the days feeling a bit longer and the temperatures getting warmer, there are noticeable changes outside. The white blossoms of the snowdrops have been replaced with the bright yellow daffodils. The trees are beginning to bud and breathe color into the wooded landscape. Birds are chattering as if there is much to do. New things to be built, spring cleaning of the existing.

The wet and snowy winter brought much excitement to the Arboretum. Some trees have taken root while others have lost limbs. Needles and deciduous leaves have found resting spots on benches, bridges and trails. The needed rain has etched erosion paths into the trails. Native plants are waiting to find their new home in the Arboretum.

There are many upcoming events and projects to look forward to and participate in this spring. On March 25th from 9:00-11:00am, the Friends of the Arboretum is hosting a work party. The main focus will be clearing dead trees and limbs, filling in erosion paths along the trails, raking, and the planting of more trees and native plants. All are welcome to participate. Coffee, water and donuts are always provided.

The focus of the Jacksonville Woodlands Association Hike-a-Thon and annual meeting this April will be the CC Beekman Arboretum. It will feature a guided hike and a family hike up through the Beekman Canyon Trail and finish at the Doc Griffin Park for food and fun. For the plant enthusiast, there will be a shorter botanical tour of the native plants found in the Arboretum.

Volunteers are always needed and greatly appreciated. There are volunteers needed for work days. We also need individuals and groups that use the Arboretum to take notice of areas that need improvement and take initiative. If a limb falls on a trail, feel obliged to move it. If weeds start to encroach on walkways, feel free to pull them. With the vibrant growth of plants, both wanted and weeds, the CC Beekman Arboretum is an ongoing project that takes many willing hands.

If you have any questions or would like to get involved, please contact Becka Kem at beckakem@gmail.com.