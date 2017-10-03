The 11th-Annual Ashland Culinary Festival is November 2nd-5th, 2017. A four-day destination culinary event that showcases Ashland’s award-winning culinary scene along with amazing chefs, wineries, breweries, spirits and food artisans from the region.

The weekend kicks-off with a Top Chef dinner where each course is prepared by a talented, past Top Chef of the Festival. Friday, enjoy wine tours, workshops and the Friday night kick-off with a NEW Quick-Fire Challenge and a Mixology competition. Enjoy sampling the Bear Creek Wine Trail and small bites. Saturday includes the 2nd Junior Chef competition followed by the first rounds of the Top Chef competition where 12 local chefs compete for Top Chef honor. Chef Josh Dorcak of Mas will defend his title. Josh recently took the title of Iron Chef Oregon at the Bite in Portland this past summer. Saturday and Sunday mornings include fun, culinary workshops. The competition continues to the final round Sunday afternoon where the final four chefs compete and the Top Chef will be discovered. With over 30 delicious vendors to sample, set against a backdrop of the Cascade and Siskiyou mountain ranges at the Ashland Hills, Hotel & Suites, this fun destination event attracts both visitors and locals who love food.

For tickets, www.travelashland.com.