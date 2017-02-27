April 7 & 8, 2017, the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society is sponsoring a 2-day workshop and seminar, “Gateway to Germany.” Guest speaker, Warren Bittner CGSM, Author, Genealogical Researcher & Historian, has over 30 years of research experience in several fields, including research methodology, German Genealogical Research, Gothic German Script, and German Immigrant Research. Seating is limited – early registration is encouraged! Go to www.rvgslibrary.org to download your registration form, complete, and mail it to the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society.

Workshop: German Gothic Handwriting, “Anyone Can Read It”

Reading old German records requires a familiarity with German handwriting. In this workshop you’ll learn the 29 upper-case letters and the 32 lower-case letters and letter sets, which letters are easily confused, and how to distinguish them. This is a hands-on workshop with writing practice.

Seminar Classes: German History, Maps, Meyer’s Gazetteer, Marriage Laws & Customs

German History – makes a difference in your family history research. Learn two semesters of German history in an hour!

German Historical Maps & Territories – You can’t do research without them. Learn about historical boundary changes in Germany and how to find the records for various regions.

Meyer’s Gazetteer – Gazetteers are important to use when doing family history research. They can help you pinpoint specific places and provide information to help you know where to look for additional records. You’ll learn the layout and structure of the indispensable Meyer’s Gazetteer, how to interpret its abbreviations, and why understanding levels of jurisdiction is essential.

German Marriage Laws & Customs – Learn how German marriage laws changed between 1500–1900, about tight marriage restrictions and customs, and the culture surrounding births out wedlock.

For more information call 541-512-2340 or visit www.rvgslibrary.org/

Gateway to Germany: Workshop & Seminar

Jackson County Genealogy Library

3405 S. Pacific Highway

Workshop: Friday, April 7; 3pm-6pm; $40/non-Members, $30/Members

Seminar: Saturday, April 8th; 8:30am-4pm; $55/non-members, $45/Members