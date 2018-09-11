News From Britt Hill – September 2018

With the close of this year’s 56th Britt Orchestra season, we can now reflect on our successes and challenges. As we all know, our orchestra season evolved and ultimately ended with unprecedented conditions. However, our orchestra, board, and patrons made this season special in extraordinary ways. In spite of the daily roller-coaster, the entire Britt community maintained a positive and supportive attitude.

Every year in recent memory, we have had some version of smoky skies. This year the fires began even earlier than usual and with this in mind, the North Medford High School auditorium was secured for the first two weeks. The decision to move the rehearsals and concerts from North Medford High School back to the Britt Pavilion was necessary because the stage was too small for the third weekend’s repertoire. The music we had planned to perform required extra musicians and instruments that would not fit on the North Medford High stage. Due to smoke-related rehearsal cancellations after the move, the Britt Orchestra did not have adequate preparation time to perform the challenging pieces scheduled for the final weekend. Without enough rehearsal time, the orchestra was simply not able to perform at the high-quality standards we strive for each year.

With sold out audiences, Britt’s 100-piece orchestra proved its reputation once again as a nationally respected and innovative institution, presenting five indoor concerts that included a rich selection of Leonard Bernstein favorites and a beautiful piece by Christopher Cerrone, (our James Collier Composer and Conductor Fellow).

Thanks for your patience in this process and for your commitment to Britt! The final weekend cancellation was a heartbreak for everyone and a financial hardship that will take time to assess. It appears that smoke from forest fires is the new norm and one that continues to disrupt business and activities in our valley. Finding solutions will be a priority in coming years. This will be a huge endeavor and will require financial resources far beyond ticket sales. Bringing together such a large group of virtuoso musicians and soloists is made possible only through support of our devoted donors, host families and volunteers. Southern Oregon and Jacksonville, in particular, are enriched by having a world-class orchestra and by people like you who support musical excellence in our region.

Please consider supporting your Britt Orchestra with a financial gift. By making a gift to the Sam & Hannelore Enfield Classical Annual Fund, you will directly support the future of your Britt Orchestra. Individual contributions are the cornerstones from which we build strength and maintain consistency and this year (more than ever) a future for the incomparable Britt Orchestra experience.

For your convenience, you can log on to our website at http://www.brittfest.org/classicalaf. Thank you for your consideration and for supporting Britt!

Featured image: Teddy Abrams and Christopher Cerrone taking a bow after performance of Christopher’s work “Will There Be Singing” on August 4, 2018. Photo by Jeremy Holmes.