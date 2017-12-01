Visitors and locals are invited to stop in to GoodBean Coffee and admire the selection of artwork hanging for their 5th-annual “Angel Art Show.”

Inspired by co-owner Mary Kell’s love of angels, the show features heart-warming, angel-themed art in a variety of media. With its historic charm, the interior brick and wood walls of Good Bean make the perfect backdrop for the show, while offering a chance to partake in world-class coffee, delightful baked goods and other fare. Catch a glimpse of an angel this December at 165 S. Oregon Street, in historic downtown Jacksonville.

Please join us for an inspiring artists reception on December 2, at 4:00pm and meet the creators of these heavenly works.