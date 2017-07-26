Artists Workshop of Southern Oregon celebrates its 33rd-Annual Exhibit in Jacksonville this August. The group began with a few artists who wanted to paint in outdoor locations in the safety and camaraderie of a group. The artists names have changed but the goals are the same. The finest work by the Rogue Valley’s best-known artists will fill the walls of Art Presence Art Center, located at 206 North 5th Street, next to City Hall in Jacksonville. The show runs from August 4 to August 27, 2017, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am-4:00pm. A grand reception will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 2:00-5:00pm.

This exciting show features original paintings of 20 artists, showcasing familiar Rogue Valley scenes; all on display and for sale. All members of the Workshop have extensive backgrounds in the arts using a wide range of genres and media. This year’s artists are: Raye Aubin, Susan Austin, Steve Bennett, Sue Bennett, Peter Coons, Linda Curtis, Susan DeRosa, Rick Evans, Kim Faucher, Sherwood Goozee, Georgann Happel, Marilyn Hurst, Eleanor Lippman, Judy Marshall, Kirsten Meriwether, Pamela Ourshalimian, Jeanne Quigley, Carolyn Roberts, Desmond Servatore and Jan Weydemer. Several artists are taking part for the first time adding new dimension to the show.

The paintings of three artists have been given recognition for representing the spirit of the Artists’ Workshop. These artists express themselves in a variety of artistic styles. Marilyn Hurst’s featured painting “Rhapsody in Blue,” is executed with her expertise in pastel. It recalls an appealing scene from the past which is still present in the Rogue Valley. Marilyn is the longest-time artist member of the Workshop painting in this year’s show. Steve Bennett’s painting “Above Emigrant Lake” was done in plein air with great feeling for the joy of the scene and immediacy of pastel. “Line Dancing,” a Watercolor by Sue Bennett, celebrates the colorful and lively coming of spring.