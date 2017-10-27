Acupuncture and Chinese medicine are now available in Jacksonville. Suzanne Sky, L.Ac., MTOM is expanding her Ashland-based practice to offer her services several days a week at Jacksonville Chinese Medicine, located at 235 W. Main Street. Voted one of Ashland’s “Best Acupuncturists” since 2004, Suzanne has been a practitioner of Chinese medicine since 1989.

Suzanne integrates gentle acupuncture with herbal and nutritional medicine within the framework of Chinese medicine to support wellness and healing from stress, illness, injury, and pain. She offers individualized care with time for discussion at each session. Suzanne is long-time practitioner of Jin Shin Jyutsu, a gentle, hands-on Japanese healing art that shares the same roots and philosophy of acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

Suzanne has been living, teaching, and practicing the healing arts since 1975. She studied Chinese medicine in Hawaii with Taoist master Dr. Lily Siou during the 1970s and 1980s and began her practice in 1989. In Southern California, Suzanne received her second Masters in Traditional Oriental Medicine, graduating magna cum laude.

Suzanne settled in the Rogue Valley in 1998. For five years she practiced with Donald Yance and continues to work in collaboration with him as a freelance educational medical writer for his company, Natura Health Products.

Suzanne’s specialties include women’s health, digestive issues, mental/emotional issues, supportive cancer care, and healthy aging. She continually studies ancient wisdom and researches modern scientific findings to integrate the best of East and West in her practice. Suzanne loves gardening and being outside in nature.

Suzanne E. Sky, L.Ac., MTOM, Jacksonville Chinese Medicine, 541-887-7742.