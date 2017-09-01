My View – September 2017

There are so many reasons why fall has become my favorite time of year including cooler weather on the heels of blistering summer heat, the changing scenery as trees transition in color, bumper harvests from my backyard garden and nearby farms, the annual grape harvest and crush at area vineyards, and a more moderate pace following an over-packed summer schedule.

In my earlier years growing up in New Jersey, I recall that fall wasn’t my favorite season since it marked the return of classroom captivity! The only benefit fall brought was relief from stifling humidity. Unlike summer, the shorter days marked the end of unlimited freedom—the time to get back into a regimen and tow-the-line, try to get enough sleep, get good grades, and live for the weekend and the next summer vacation which was nine months away!

Today, living in Jacksonville is the polar opposite because each season brings its own rewards, with plenty of activities and interesting adventures to look forward to. There’s no longer a reason to yearn for a season that’s off in the distance because every season is a wonderful season in Jacksonville.

As you’ll read on the pages of this September issue, Jacksonville is the place to have a great time, at a time of year when the weather is perfect. Some wonderful events happening this month include the Rotary Salmon Bake at Hanley Farm, The Harvest art show at Art Presence, concerts on Britt Hill including Michael Franti and Judy Collins, a new, fun-filled production of “Dial M for Murder” at the Randall Theatre, the annual Citywide Yard Sale, Oktoberfest at Bigham Knoll, Cemetery Tours, Beekman House Tours, live music evenings at the Bella Union, the Tavern and South Stage Cellars…not to mention the hiking, wine tasting and great dining that awaits!

I hope you make it a fantastic fall in Our Small Town with Big Atmosphere!