Get your tickets now for the Historic Jacksonville Home and Garden Tour, May 5th and 6th, 2018 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Tour will include the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, where City Hall is currently located. Also on the tour will be three historic homes, two gardens and one modern home. Finish your day at Daisy Creek Vineyard, where the owners, once again, have so graciously offered to provide three complimentary tastings and you can learn about the history of the winery and winemaking. To make it a really great day, you can do the whole tour on the Jacksonville Trolley which is included in the price of your ticket which is $20.00 per person! Please Contact Linda @ 541-899-1666 to PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!