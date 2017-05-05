For nearly 40 years the Children’s Heritage Fair has given children of all ages the opportunity to live like their ancestors. In 2011 the Southern Oregon Historical Society revived the fair at a new location – the historic Hanley Farm. Every year since, the farm has continued this great tradition. Don’t miss this year’s Hanley Farm’s Children’s Heritage Fair, May 20, 11am-4pm.

The fair has always been a day of history-related activities, arts and crafts, and entertainment. Children of all ages enjoy living like their ancestors: dressing up, making flat bread, washing clothes in a tub, reliving old time music and dances, wagon rides, Hanley house tours, and more!

Watch, learn, and participate as history comes to life at Hanley Farm. Activities include homesteading crafts, hands-on farm chores, and old-fashioned games. Across the farm you will find interactive heritage-themed demonstrations, including pottery on the wheel, butter churning, spinning and weaving, wheat grinding, faux cow “milking,” sack races, and more!

Bring the whole family for an exciting day at the farm!

May 20 * 11am-4pm * Annual Children’s Heritage Fair

Hanley Farm * 1053 Hanley Road * Central Point

Admission: $8/Adults; $5/SOHS Members & Children 6 to 13 years;

FREE/Children 5 years and younger. House Tours: $3