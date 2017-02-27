News From Britt Hill – March 2017

At your Britt Orchestra’s February 11th Valentine Gala, Music Director Teddy Abrams revealed the 2017 Season to an enthusiastic crowd of over 200 music lovers. Since beginning his tenure as Britt’s Music Director in 2013, Teddy’s programs have both delighted and challenged our audiences through a skillful blend of modern music and staples of the orchestral repertoire. Our commitment to both preserving and advancing the tradition of orchestral music as an important part of American cultural life has given new meaning to the Britt Orchestra’s impact on southern Oregon. Each of Teddy’s first three seasons as Music Director have led to some of the most-attended Britt Orchestra seasons in Britt’s history, giving us continued confidence in his abilities as our conductor and advocate for the Britt Orchestra, as well as the community of Jacksonville. You can check-out your Britt Orchestra Season’s full line-up in this issue of the Jacksonville Review on pages 38-39.

Have you heard the news? Pink Martini is coming back to the hill for the Best of Britt Benefit on Thursday, June 29th! This year you will get two for the price of one: both Storm Large and China Forbes will grace our stage with their unparalleled vocals. Just as in the past, Best of Britt attendees will enjoy food from ten exceptional Rogue Valley restaurants, sip wine from a variety of regional wineries, and Western Beverage will provide the brew! The evening is rounded-out with an auction of Britt-themed packages, including a guitar signed by artists from the 2016 Britt lineup, special backstage dinner Meet and Greets and a unique Teddy Bear package for our orchestra fans. Proceeds from Best of Britt benefit our music and education programs.

With the early announcements of Rebelution, UB40 and Diana Krall, we are already off to a great start on our 2017 Pop season. This year, we will have our official 2017 Season Announcement Party on Thursday, April 6th! This party is for Benefactor ($1,000) and above members and is one of the many great benefits of membership! As you can imagine, it costs a lot of money to bring these performing artists to the Britt stage. With ticket sales accounting for approximately 60% of Britt’s annual operating revenue, the balance of needed funds to support our non-profit organization is secured through memberships and donations. If you haven’t already done so, please join Britt today.