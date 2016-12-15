Celebrate the Holidays at Hanley Farm!

Over the centuries, decorating Christmas trees and homes for the holiday season has become a tradition. Early Christmas trees were adorned with paper roses, lit candles, wafers, nuts and sweets.

December 26 & 27, 2016, travel back in time as you tour the Hanley Farmhouse. Costumed docents will guide you through the home and share holiday tales and stories about the rich history of the Hanley family and farm. As you await your tour, relax, enjoy a warm cider on the pavilion, stroll through the Hanley gardens and take a self-guided tour of the grounds. What a perfect way to wrap up the Christmas holidays!

If you have any questions, call 541-773-6536, ext. 202. AND, tours fill up quickly! We suggest your reserve your spot and register early at http://www.sohs.org/house_tours.

Hanley Farm * 1053 Hanley Road * Central Point

December 26 & 27, 2016 • 11am-3pm

Admission: FREE!

Tours: $5/Non-members; $3/SOHS Members and Children 12 & under