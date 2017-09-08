JACKSONVILLE, OR—The 19th Century Industrial Revolution changed the Victorian World! New inventions impacted virtually every aspect of life—manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, communication, culture, society, and more. Technology transformed society—work, chores, fashion, relationships, leisure, sports, etc. Learn how the Industrial Revolution impacted Jacksonville in the late 1800s when Historic Jacksonville, Inc. (HJI) hosts “Victorian New-Fangled Inventions” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at Jacksonville’s 1873 Beekman House Museum.

Located at 470 E. California Street, in Jacksonville, the Beekman House was built and occupied by only the one family and remains completely furnished with family artifacts, a rarity when most historic homes are have only period pieces. And Cornelius C. Beekman, Jacksonville’s richest and most prominent pioneer, was what we now call an “early adopter” of new technology.

HJI President, Carolyn Kingsnorth, cites some examples. “Beekman was one of the first people in Jacksonville to electrify his bank and home. He was instrumental in bringing the railroad to the Rogue Valley. He was one of the first Jacksonville purchasers of the phonograph and his daughter, Carrie, compiled one of the most extensive collections of records on the West Coast.”

She continues, “They had telegraph, telephone, and radio. They experienced travel going from horseback and wagons to automobiles, from sailing ship to steamship. They used the sewing machine, the bicycle, and the typewriter. They had photographs taken with cameras.”

One-hour Beekman house tours will begin at 15 to 20 minute intervals with costumed docents discussing many of these innovations and sharing stories of their impact on life in Jacksonville and Southern Oregon.

Beekman House tours are $5 for adults; $3 for seniors and students.

For additional information, contact 541-245-3650 or info@historicjacksonville.org.