Architects of all ages are invited to create imaginative wonders and fantastical objects using gingerbread and other edible materials for this year’s GingerBread Jubilee, a benefit for the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts in Medford. The contest is open to interested bakers of all ages and skill levels — individuals and groups, students, businesses, youth organizations, scout troops — anyone who loves the creative challenge of crafting with all-edible products. The deadline for submitting contest entry forms is 4:00 pm November 1st, and gingerbread creations must be delivered to the theater at 23 S. Central Ave., Medford, between 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15th. There is no cost to participate and creations benefit the non-profit Craterian Theater.

More than $3,500 in cash prizes – including $1,000 for Best in Show – will be awarded in multiple categories (adult, student, and group). Participants will be invited to attend a Baker’s Reception & Award Ceremony at the Craterian. Following the reception, all gingerbread creations are sold at the GingerBread Jubilee Auction on November 18th and are then featured in the Community Tour that follows. Last year’s Community Tour drew nearly 3,000 visitors. Tour hours are 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday November 18th, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday November 19th, and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday November 20th. Admission is $3.

Contest Entry Forms and more information can be found at www.craterian.org. An Exhibition category (not judged for cash awards) is also available. For more information, contact Baker Coordinator, Kali McKee, at 541-778-3707 mckee.kali@gmail.com or Development Manager, Aspen Droesch, 541-779-8195 ext. 303, aspen@craterian.org.

The GingerBread Jubilee is one of the Rogue Valley’s most unique benefit auctions and a favorite holiday celebration. Cecile McKee and Deborah Martin are the co-chairs of the 2017 GingerBread Jubilee, and are supported by more than 200 volunteers who dedicate themselves to producing this multi-faceted and treasured community event.

Proceeds from this event help make it possible for Craterian Performances to fulfill its mission to increase and enhance the Rogue Valley by:

Presenting a diverse season of national and international performing artists: Including, for the 2016-17 season: Chris Botti, Chick Flick the Musical, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Diavolo, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Once, Jim Witter’s I Write the Songs, Michael Feinstein, A Celtic Christmas, Fame, Pump Boys & Dinettes, The Step Crew, Defending the Caveman, The Quebe Sisters, Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen, Quixotic, Semi-Toned, Northwest Dance Project, Colin & Brad, Pippin, and more!

Producing high-quality, family friendly, affordable theater featuring local/regional talent by The Teen Musical Theater of Oregon (TMTO), Next Stage Repertory Company (NSRC), and the Craterian Music Hall (CMH).

Providing the Craterian facility as a one-of-a-kind rental resource for countless organizations and individuals in the community, including the Rogue Valley Symphony, Rogue Valley Chorale, and Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon.

Craterian Performances is the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Medford. Originally a vaudeville theater opened in 1924, the building underwent a $5 million renovation in the mid-1990s to become a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose community facility. Generous ongoing support from individuals, businesses, and foundations helps Craterian Performances provide high-quality cultural and entertainment opportunities for all ages.