Join more than 20 cheesemakers and 80 specialty food and beverage producers from Oregon and beyond at the Oregon Cheese Festival. This Oregon-inspired culinary event includes a farmer’s market-style artisan food, beer, cider and wine festival, and the Meet the Cheesemakers and Winemakers Dinner. Held under 2 large tents, 15,000 sq. ft. of space, at the creamery’s Central Point facility, the fourteenth annual festival invites guests to shake hands with cheesemakers & other artisans.

Where: Rogue Creamery, 311 North Front St. (Hwy. 99), Central Point, OR.

When: March 17 & 18, 2018 – Saturday 11-5 and Sunday 11-4, 2018

Cost: Cheese and food sampling tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Wine/cider/beer/spirit tasting is an additional $10 and includes a commemorative glass. Tickets on sale now!

Who: This is a family friendly event. Children under 12 may taste for free.

Website: www.oregoncheesefestival.com